MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For the 8th year in a row, Navicent Health Hospital has been awarded the Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement award and Target Stroke Honor Roll Elite award for providing outstanding medical care to patients.

The hospital’s stroke team received the award on Tuesday along with a plaque to signify the momentous occasion.

