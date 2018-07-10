Museum of Aviation prepares for biggest fundraiser of year

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re looking for good food and a chance to win big, the Museum of Aviation is the place to be this Saturday.

The Museum is hosting its 33rd Annual Auction and Raffle and Taste of Local Cuisine on July 14th. There’s a chance to win one of several prizes, and not just the garden variety door prize either, as thousands of dollars are set to be given out to some lucky few.

“With your ticket, you get unlimited food, two complimentary drink tickets; you also have a chance to win $20,000 or a car, $10,000, or $5,000,” said Museum of Aviation’s public relations specialist Sara Koohang.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy tastes from 28 different local area restaurants, as well as the availability of a cash bar.

Doors open at 6pm with the silent auction being held from 6:30 until 8pm. The event takes place at the museum’s Century of Flight Hangar.

Some of the items you can bid on during the auction are trips around the Southeast, an autographed guitar from country singer Brad Paisley, and a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

All proceeds go directly to the Museum of Aviation itself.

“The proceeds go toward our foundation’s operations,” said Koohang. “As well as our national STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) academy.”

Tickets can be purchased at the museum in person, from committee members and several local merchants. You can also buy tickets by visiting their website at www.museumofaviation.org.

Tickets are $100 for two people. You can buy as many raffle tickets as you want, increasing your chance to win. You don’t need to be present to win.

You can call 478-923-6600 for more information.