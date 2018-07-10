Macon-Bibb commissioners look into installing red light, surveillance cameras

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Commission is looking into improving public safety, while also making money.

At Tuesday’s committee meeting, commissioners voted to move forward and investigate how much red light and surveillance cameras would cost with a request for proposal (RFP).

Traffic engineer, sheriff, and solicitor general all joined in on the conversation at Tuesday’s meeting.

“I have a lot of questions, especially having dealt with the school stop arm bus camera company for the last year and not seeing anything,” said Solicitor General Rebecca Grist.

Grist, handles school bus cameras violations. The Bibb County School Board added the cameras last year after getting many complaints of drivers illegally passing the buses.

“I’m not saying no, I’m willing to listen to an RFP process but I honestly do not want to sign on without knowing a whole lot of what we know at this point,” said Grist.

Grist says she’s issued more a thousand citations, but not a dime has gone back to the school board. It goes straight to the camera company.

Grist and Sheriff David Davis worry this can happen to the county too.

“It’s something we will learn in the RFP process to get a good deal for us to where at least to where we’re getting some money from the start,” said Sheriff Davis.

Regardless of making money, commissioners want the cameras for safety.

“Money is a factor, I’m not saying money isn’t a factor, but I think the primary factor is improving safety,” said Mayor Robert Reichert.

After the RFP process, commissioners will decide whether or not they want to install red light cameras or surveillance cameras.

Commissioners are expecting the cameras not to be paid with taxpayer money.