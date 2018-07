LIZELLA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Just one week after 4th of July, the Macon-Bibb County Animal Shelter is at maximum capacity and counting.

So far, more than 30 animals have come into the shelter–many of them dogs startled by loud fireworks during the holiday.

Shelter Manager Tracey Belew says they’re expecting to see more lost pets continuing into the week.

Several will have to be put down if they aren’t claimed soon.

