Humidity and storm chances return to Middle Georgia the rest of the week

Good evening,

It has been another dry day in Middle Georgia mainly thanks to (now) Hurricane Chris. Chris was upgraded to a hurricane this afternoon, with sustained winds of 85 mph. Luckily Chris is headed out to sea as we head through the next few days, and poses no threat to the US.



Wednesday we will see an increase of moisture as Chris pushes out into the Atlantic. A cold front also heads further to the south and with it we will see a chance for an isolated shower or storm. Also, it is still going to be hot with high temperatures in the middle 90’s by the afternoon.



By Thursday the cold front moves closer and we can once again expect rain chances across Middle Georgia.



By the weekend we see a small cool down, but storm chances remain in the forecast for the next 7 days.



Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves