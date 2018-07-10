Coach’s Corner: Paul Carroll, Howard Huskies

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After five years with Barney Hester on the sidelines, the Howard Huskies will see a brand new head coach for their football team: former Warner Robins assistant Paul Carroll.

Carroll was with the Demons from 2010 to 2016.

He takes over a program that finished 6-5 in 2017, making the playoffs and losing to Americus-Sumter 27-14.

Carroll will see eight starters return on the offense, including quarterback Quinton Sewell and running back Jeremiah Kelly. Kelly ran for 1200-plus yards last season.

On defense, the Huskies will return five starters, all of them linebackers. DeAndre Shelton and C.J. Grimsley are two of the names you’ll see on the line of scrimmage.

The Huskies will compete in Region 2 4A with West Laurens, Perry, Upson-Lee, Spalding, and Mary Persons.

Howard’s first game will take place on August 16th at the Ed DeFore Sports Complex versus the Jones County Greyhounds.