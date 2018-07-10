Bernd Elementary opens library while public ones remain closed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – Even though, Macon-Bibb County Commissioners restored funding to libraries and other entities, there’s still no word as in when libraries will see a check.

In the meantime, to ensure kids don’t fall behind on summer reading, Florence Bernd Elementary, on Macon’s east side, opened its library to the public.

- Advertisement -

Students that attend Bernd can check books out. The public is also welcomed to come in and read.

Bernd’s media center is opened today until noon, then will be open again July 17th and 24th from 10 a.m – 12.