WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A local dental office is offering free care during an event next month.

Middle Georgia Center for Cosmetic Dentistry in Warner Robins is hosting “Dentistry from the Heart,” August 30th.

The group will see the first 100 patients for free that day. Patients can choose from a cleaning, one filling or one extraction.

It’s happening from 8 AM until 4 PM at the facility on Russell Parkway.