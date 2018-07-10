2,000 free backpacks will be given away during back to school event

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 2,000 backpacks filled with school supplies will be given out in Houston County next week.

More than 35 vendors will participate in the 9th annual community wide back to school bash.

The event on July 20th will also include free haircuts, food, games, and booths filled with information.

Haircuts will be given until 1:00 PM

Your child must attend the event in order to get a free backpack.

It’s happening at CB Watson Primary Dchool on Martin Luther King Boulveard from 9AM until 12 PM.

Parking will be available across from the school at Mcconnell Talbert Stadium on South Davis Drive.