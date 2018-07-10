U.S. Senator David Perdue responds to Trump’s choice for Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia U.S. Senator David Perdue says he is excited about President Donald Trump’s nomination for the Supreme Court.

Perdue issued a video statement this morning. He says he was in the East Room of the White House Monday night when the President announced Brett Kavanaugh as his choice.

- Advertisement -

Perdue believes Kavanaugh will fight for justice that supports and defends the Constitution of the United States.

“That’s good enough for me because his record proves that. I’m excited about his nomination, and I’m excited about meeting him in person in a one-on-one interview in the next week or so and to move to his confirmation hearing,” says Perdue.

You can watch the video here.