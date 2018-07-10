Fight between high school basketball players and referee goes viral

CARTERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A video of a fight between high school basketball players in Georgia and a referee is making its way around the web.

Apparently it started after an argument between a player and a referee, and it didn’t take long for things to escalate.

This is happening during an AAU tournament at the Lakepoint Sporting Facility in Emerson.

The coach of Chicago’s Raw Athletics says it happened after the ref handed out a technical foul before ejecting his player.

“The player was walking back toward the bench and the ref pushed the player and they squared up,” said coach Howard Martin.

The Referee Management Team issued a statement on twitter saying they were “disappointed” with the incident and that “behavior like this by any party will not be tolerated.”