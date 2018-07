MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 70-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in East Macon.

Bibb County deputies found Ronnie Hall with multiple gunshot wounds just after 12:30 PM.

Hall was in the backyard of a home on Mogul Road when deputies say someone fired shots.

No arrests have made in this case.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.