Zumba event will collect schools supplies for students at Memorial Gym

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An upcoming Zumba event is giving you the chance to help local students.

Zumba Fest is happening this Saturday, July 14th at Macon’s Memorial Gym.

Seven instructors, including Tonja Jordan, will be at the gym Saturday, with lots of energy, to help you burn some calories.

All you will need to do is show up with something a child in the area could use during the new school year. They are looking for items like pens, paper, crayons, and notebooks.

Jordan says you don’t have to be a Zumba pro to get in on the fun.

“Zumba is designed for everybody. If you can follow directions, you can do Zumba, you don’t have to have rhythm to do Zumba. Just move, that’s the ideal thing, just to move,” says Jordan.

Saturday’s class is for adults. It’s from 10am to Noon.