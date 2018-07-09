Tropical Storm Chris brings drier air to Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Tropical Storm Chris continues to churn off the coast of the Carolina’s. As of 7 a.m. Monday, Chris had wind speeds of 60 mph and was barely moving.

Though the tropical storm is not really moving anywhere, it is still strengthening. Chris is likely to upgrade to hurricane status later today.

Chris, as a tropical storm and hurricane, is not expected to impact the United States. A stationary front draped across the southeast and Atlantic coast will keep Chris out at sea before being swept northeast by a trough/cold front.

This tropical system will produce higher waves and stronger riptides across the east coast and allow drier air to flow south.

With drier air in place, humidity in Middle Georgia will be lower until mid-week. Rain chances will also be limited.

