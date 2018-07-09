Five months after his disappearance, missing man still hasn’t been found

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s been nearly five months since a Macon man was reported missing by family and friends.

Investigators with the Bibb County Sheriff’s office have been following leads on the disappearance of 41 year-old Robbie Newberry since April, and still nothing substantial has come up. Now the man’s family is in a panic and detectives are still searching for answers.

Thedas Rozier says she hasn’t seen or heard from her son in months.

“I long to hear his voice. Every time people walk up and down the road, I’m steady looking out the windows to see if it’s Robbie coming home,” she told 41NBC.

With each day that passes, she grows more and more concerned.

“I get these horrible things going through my head of his body being decomposed inside one of these abandoned houses,” Rozier said.

41 year-old Robbie Newberry was first reported missing to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office in the beginning of April.

“We did do a search party in the area that we were advised was a common area to be.”

Since then, Investigator Jessica Layton has been on the case trying to find leads but unable to get any solid answers.

“We follow up on everything that they can. What makes it difficult is when people won’t come forward and tell us information that they know,” Layton said.

She says disappearances like these are common among people like Robbie who are homeless and struggling with addiction.

“A lot of times, they just don’t want to be found. We just recently had a lady who was a missing person from 2016. We just made contact with her last week,” she explained.

His mother says after all the time that’s passed, her faith in seeing Robbie again is beginning to dwindle.

“God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can and the wisdom to know the difference,” she chanted.

Not only is she looking for help, but also prayers from anyone who hears her son’s story.

Investigators say Robbie frequented areas of Eisenhower Parkway near Goodwill and the highway entrance of I-475. After speaking with friends of his, they haven’t gotten any new leads as of now but the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Robbie Newberry call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME