Crisis Line & Safe House opens new sexual assault victim center

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Crisis Line & Safe House of Central Georgia is opening a new center for victims of sexual assault.

The full-service center is aimed to be a victim friendly facility providing every resource the victim needs after an assault.

- Advertisement -

“I think we do know that sexual assault is one of the more under reported crimes,” said Dee Simms, executive director of Crisis Line & Safe House of Central Georgia.

With support from the District Attorney’s office, the Crisis Line & Safe House was able to get a $1.2 million grant from Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) to use for the center.

The center provides a place for victims to be examined by a nurse, a place for law enforcement to interview the victim and a lounge area for any family or friends of the victim to wait. There are also counselors who help the victims cope with their pain.

Simms says sometimes victims don’t want to come forward and get treatment, or even file a police report.

“That’s one thing that we have pushed, but we want them to feel the ability to cooperate and to help law enforcement if that’s what they want,” said Simms.

District Attorney David Cooke believes this center can truly help victims and get their offenders behind bars.

“These are the kinds of crimes that affect families the most and I just want to make sure that we do everything we can to help the victims heal and to old the offenders accountable,” said Cooke.

There is an open house for the center Tuesday July 10, from 4 PM – 7 PM at 915 Hill Park.