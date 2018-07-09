Cave rescue set to resume for 9 still trapped in Thailand

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

CHIANG RAI, Thailand — Expert divers assigned to the task of saving a youth soccer team trapped in a cave in Thailand for more than two weeks looked set to resume their operation on Monday, a day after four boys were brought out.

Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda said that officials were meeting Monday morning about the next stage of the operation and how to extract the remaining nine people from the waterlogged cave, according to the Associated Press.

He said the same divers who took part in Sunday’s rescue in the huge Tham Luang cave complex where the remaining eight boys and their coach have been stranded will also conduct the next operation because they know the cave. Heavy rains in the area overnight eased by Monday morning.

Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osottanakorn, the head of the rescue mission, said Sunday that efforts were paused overnight because workers needed to reset their oxygen tanks. Anupong said divers need to place more air canisters along the route, and that process can take several hours.

The four boys rescued Sunday are now receiving medical treatment at Prachanukroh hospital in Chiang Rai, around 35 miles away. Its eighth floor has been reserved for the soccer team, their coach and their families — who have maintained a vigil by the entrance to the cave while the boys have been underground. Anupong said Monday the four boys are strong and safe but need to undergo detailed medical checks.

The 12 boys — ages 11 to 16 — entered the massive cave complex on the frontier of Thailand and Myanmar with their 25-year-old coach on June 23. The group became stranded after torrential monsoon rains caused the system to flood and were missing for nine days before being discovered by two British divers early last week.