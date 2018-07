MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If your child loves to dance, a studio in Downtown Macon is hosting an open house next month.

That event is set for August 4th, at the Kali Dance Studio for the Arts on Second Street.

There’s a $30 non-refundable registration fee.

Classes start Monday, August 6th.

You can call 478-461-7602 or 478-262-6443 for more information.