Night club shooting on Shurling Dr. leads to early morning arrest

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is now behind bars and facing charges following a shooting at a local nightclub early Sunday morning.

Authorities with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office say the shooting at Mystique Touch Lounge on Shurling Drive in Macon started over an altercation at the club a little before 4:00 AM.

According to witnesses, an argument between 27 year-old Roberson Lee and 32 year-old Alfred Dewayne Jackson eventually led to Jackson pulling out his pistol and firing multiple shots.

Roberson was shot multiple times in his upper body while Jackson was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault and Reckless Conduct.

The incident is still currently under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.