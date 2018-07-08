Hospital goes on lock down as Warner Robins man shot in the face arrives

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Police in Warner Robins may have caught the person responsible for shooting a 24 year-old Warner Robins man in the face early Saturday afternoon.

Warner Robins Police were called out to Wendan Way around 1:00 PM in response to a potential gun shot victim. They were then notified that the victim–24 year-old Javonta Williams–was taken to Houston Medical Center in a personal vehicle.

- Advertisement -

The brief lock down was per hospital protocol when gunshot wound victims are brought into the emergency room.

Williams was later taken from Houston Medical Center to Navicent Health Hospital in Macon.

Officers have identified a suspect in the incident but have not yet released a name.

Related Article: Warner Robins police arrest man during motel robbery attempt

This shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information should contact Det. Tyler DelGiorno at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional

Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.