MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The body of a man found inside a home on Dove Street in Macon has been identified as 71 year-old Eddie Lee Johnson.

According to Coroner Leon Jones, Johnson’s body was discovered Sunday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

The man appears to have died of natural causes.

Jones is urging people to “check on their neighbors”.

Authorities believe the body may have been there for several days, but its decaying may have been fast tracked with sweltering temps outside.