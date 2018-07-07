Man hospitalized after being hit by car in east Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car in east Macon Friday night.

66-year-old George Miller of Macon was crossing Spring Street when he walked in front of a Honda Civic, driven by 28-year-old Johnathan Turner of Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Turner was traveling north from Riverside Drive.

Miller was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health and is listed in critical but stable condition. No one else was injured and there are no charges at this time.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 if you have any information.