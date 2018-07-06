Tropical Depression Three has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, off of the Carolina coast. The forecast for this storm suggests that it will meander off the coast for as a tropical storm through the weekend, before it heads out to sea as, potentially, a hurricane. There are currently no advisories along the Atlantic Coast as the storm is not anticipated to impact the land.
We will continue monitoring this forecast as it continues to develop.
Tropical Depression Three forms off the Carolina Coast
Tropical Depression Three has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, off of the Carolina coast. The forecast for this storm suggests that it will meander off the coast for as a tropical storm through the weekend, before it heads out to sea as, potentially, a hurricane. There are currently no advisories along the Atlantic Coast as the storm is not anticipated to impact the land.