Thai diver dies amid cave rescue effort

CHIANG RAI, Thailand — The death of former Thai navy SEAL early Friday during the rescue operation to save a boys soccer team trapped in a flooded cave was the latest setback for a mission fraught with danger as officials raced against worsening weather.

Saman Kunan, 38, fell unconscious underwater and died around 1 a.m. local time as he attempted to return from placing air tanks deep inside the underground complex. A fellow diver tried to revive him but was unsuccessful.

“The conditions in the cave are tough,” Admiral Apakorn Yuukongkaew, commander of the SEALs unit, told reporters on Friday.

“Once he placed the oxygen tanks he became unconscious on his way back. His buddy tried to administer first aid, when there was no response he tried to move him,” Apakorn added. “We won’t let his life be in vain. We will carry on.”

Authorities have raised concerns about how much air the 12 stranded boys and their coach have access to inside the cave. The supply has been depleted by the presence of hundreds of rescue workers.

Thai military personnel carry equipment inside a cave complex during the ongoing rescue operation.Thai Navy Seal / EPA

Deputy army Commander Chalongchai Chaiyakham said Friday it was unclear how long the remaining air would last.

Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osottanakorn said on Thursday that rescuers were preparing a three-mile “oxygen pipeline” as part of preparations for the group’s extraction but added that the boys would not be coming out soon.

“You see we are increasing the number of people going inside the cave. So we have to fill it up with oxygen,” Narongsak told reporters.

Rescuers, including international teams, are considering alternative ways to bring the group out before heavy rains hit the country’s north next week which could further hamper the operation.