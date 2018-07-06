Protecting yourself from the sun

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As you head outdoors this weekend, make sure to bring sunscreen with you.

Doctors at Coliseum Medical Centers say the sun’s ultraviolet rays can be more powerful than you think.

Dr. David Kent urges you to put sunscreen on to prevent getting skin cancer. The lowest SPF he recommends is 30. That’s going to block 94% of the sun’s rays.

He also says some people think they may not burn because of their skin color, but that’s not always true.

Doctors say you always have to protect yourself against the sun.

“Patients with skin of color can get sunburned and it doesn’t happen as often as someone who is fair complected but it absolutely can happen,” said Dr. Kent. “So we recommend all patients that are going to be out for a prolonged period of time, sunscreen’s a good idea.”

If you plan on being out in the sun all day, he recommends, you re-apply sunscreen every two hours. If you’re getting in the water, re-apply sunscreen every 45 to 60 minutes.