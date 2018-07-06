Navicent Health excluded from county budget in FY2019

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Navicent Health will not receive money from Macon-Bibb County this fiscal year.

After cutting funding from all 24 outside agencies in the new budget, Macon-Bibb County commissioners voted to refund them Tuesday, except Navicent Health.

Last year, the hospital received $451,6000 from the county for indigent care.

After Commissioner Mallory Jones argued that Navicent was well-off and didn’t need money from the county, there were not enough votes to keep funding the hospital.

In response to the commission’s revised budget excluding Navicent Health, Navicent shared this statement with 41NBC:

“We are disappointed in the Macon-Bibb County commission’s decision to eliminate indigent care funding for The Medical Center, Navicent Health, particularly during a time when hospitals in our state are facing unprecedented financial challenges. In fiscal year 2017, Navicent Health provided our community with more than $95.5 million in uncompensated care, an amount that has increased and continues to increase each year. We are concerned about the potential impact of this loss of funding, and will diligently study its impact on the programs and services offered by Navicent Health. The Medical Center, Navicent Health will continue to serve the residents of Bibb County regardless of a person’s race, ethnicity, religion or economic status.”