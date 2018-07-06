MTA runs on limited schedule while commission works out funding solution

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Even though the Macon-Bibb County Commission voted to reinstate funding to the Macon Transit Authority, MTA will continue to run on a limited schedule.

The buses will run as normal until 10:30 AM, then they will switch to the Saturday schedule.

1. The Macon Mall route which operates with three buses, will only operate two buses.

2. Bus routes that operate with two buses, including Bellevue, West Macon, East Macon, Houston Avenue and Ocmulgee, will operate one bus.

Para-transit will operate as normal.