Library branches remain closed until commissioners approve of millage increase

Macon-Bibb County Commissioners approved to restore funding to libraries, but until they approve of a millage increase three out of four library branches will remain closed.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – Three libraries in Macon will remain closed until more funding is immediately available.

Macon Regional Libraries shut down its Shurling, Riverside, and Landford locations earlier this week. The decision to close those locations came after the initial vote by Macon-Bibb Commissioners to defund several agencies.

Even though leaders have agreed to restore funding for the libraries, commissioners would have to approve a millage increase in order for the locations to reopen.

Right now, the group says there’s enough money to keep the Washington library open through the middle of August.

“We are still monitoring our expenses and operating through our reserves to keep Washington open while we work through the process,” director of the Middle Georgia Public Library System Jennifer Lautzenheiser said.

Library leaders want to remind patrons that if they have a book on hold, it will be available for pickup at the Washington library. Not at any of the closed locations that may be listed in an automated email.