Discover Middle Georgia: Massee Lane Gardens

FORT VALLEY, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Roses, camellias, hydrangeas, orchids, Venus flytraps…one garden in Middle Georgia has them all.

Out along the old country roads of Fort Valley stands Massee Lane Gardens.

Massee Lane Gardens has been growing camellias since the 1930’s when one man in the community started his own private garden.

The gardens now feature over 1,000 different varieties of camellias and so much more.

“One of the most recent things that’s brand new out here is Massee Lane is now on the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail,” said Camille Biebly, Multi-media Specialist at Massee Lane Gardens.

In total, there are six different themed gardens plotted out across nine acres of land.

Blooming flowers, fluttering butterflies and active wildlife provide a picturesque scene for visitors.

Friday on 41NBC News at 6, Kristen Kennedy will show us what’s blooming this summer as she tours Massee Lane Gardens in this week’s edition of Discover Middle Georgia.