Coach’s Corner: Chris Oxford, Covenant Rams

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/NBC) – Even though it’s been a few years, people are still talking about the Covenant Rams state title win.

“Whenever you win a state championship,” said Rams head coach Chris Oxford. “For the next three or four years, people are still talking about it.”

- Advertisement -

But this Rams team is a lot different from that title winning squad, entering the 2018 with an aura of youthful exuberance.

“We’re going to be real young,” continued Oxford. “So we got a lot of work ahead of us this year.”

In Oxford’s fourth season as head coach, the Rams finished 6-5 and lost in the first round of the playoffs to Creekside Christian Academy.

Related Article: Mayhem ticket holders anticipating season opener Friday

For his fifth season, Coach Oxford will be returning three seniors, and three starters on his offense and defense respectively. Some of those names include Quint Haugabrook, Griffin Marchman, and Damien Statham.

The Rams will compete in the GICAA (Georgia Independent Christian Athletic Association) West with Calvary Christian, Griffin Christian, and Johnson Ferry Christian.

First game for Covenant will be on August 24th versus Central Christian.