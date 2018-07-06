Charges are dropped against parents who gave their son marijuana to help with seizures

The Brills have another court appearance December 13, 2018 to determine the next steps with DFACS.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – Tonight we are hearing from the Twiggs County couple who was reunited with their son last week after being with DFACS. The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Department dropped the charges against the Brills.

All this after they gave their 15-year-old son marijuana to help with his seizures.

41NBC’s Tanya Modersitzki: “How does it feel to be back home?”

David Ray: “It’s perfect.”

That’s how 15-year-old David describes being back with his mom and step dad, Suzeanna and Matthew Brill. The family is under the same room, reckless conduct charges are dropped, but David’s seizures are back.

“We’ve taken another six steps back for the one that we had forward,” Suzeanna said.

“I’m still having seizures, number one,” David said.

He’s back on his previous medications. But Matthew says, there’s a new drug that they’re waiting to officially hit the market called Epidiolex.

“Our general practitioner, [who] can prescribe Epidiolex, would be informed by newsletter or a mass E-mail where it’s going to become available,” Matthew said.

Epidiolex is FDA approved as of late June. According to the FDA website, it’s the first approved drug containing a purified drug substance derived from marijuana. The drug is a treatment for epilepsy and has a CBD chemical part of the Cannabis sativa plant, but doesn’t cause the euphoria that comes from THC.

So depending if and when the drug is on the market, and if medicinal marijuana isn’t legalized by their next court date in December, they have one other option.

“If marijuana isn’t legalized, medicinally, like with no citations attached, in the state of Georgia, we wont be here. I’m not going to watch my kid die from this condition,” Suzeanna said.

The Brill’s next court date is December 13th to decide what the next steps with DFACS is.

Suzeanna says people across the country have offered to open their doors to them if they choose to move.