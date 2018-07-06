Former Fort Valley officer charged with illegally accessing documents

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A former Fort Valley police officer is accused of illegally accessing documents for personal gain.

Officer Vetrimyer Miller turned himself into the Peach County Sheriff’s Office Friday.

In July 2017, police say Miller was part of the Peach County Drug unit when he used his position as a police officer to obtain motor vehicle registration information on a person who was not under criminal investigation.

Miller is charged with unlawful possession of identification documents. He was released on his own recognizance.