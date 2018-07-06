Officer injured during fight at Warner Robins McDonald’s

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins police officer is recovering following a fight at a McDonald’s.

Police say the officer fell and hit his head during a scuffle with a former employee.

25-year-old Jared Jones is accused of making terroristic threats Friday night at the restaurant on 123 Russell Parkway.

Police say the fight started when officers tried to detain Jones.

He is charged with felony obstruction, possession of less than ounce of marijuana, and criminal trespass.

Police say more charges are possible.