An area of low pressure in the tropics of the Atlantic Ocean has now become the second tropical storm of the 2018 season. Tropical Storm Beryl is expected to maintain tropical storm strength through the next few days, before interacting with westerly wind shear and accelerating, which should allow it to degenerate before impacting the the United States.
We’ll keep you updated with any new forecasts for this new storm.
Tropical Storm Beryl has formed in the Atlantic Ocean
