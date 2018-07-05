Milledgeville Police issue ‘hands free law’ brochures instead of citations

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With the hands free law in effect now, police in Milledgeville are among a few departments trying to give people time to change their habits without the fine attached.

“It’s easy to form a habit but it’s a lot harder to break one,” said Sgt. Jeane McKinney with the Milledgeville Police Department.

They’re giving hands free violators a bit of a free pass.

“It’s going to take a little bit of time we understand that. Hopefully, it’s going to make a big difference here soon that’s why we’re trying to give them the grace period,” McKinney told 41NBC.

He says for the next month, they’re putting education on the new law first. So, ticketing will take the back seat–for now.

Breaking a bad habit can be difficult and it can take some time. That’s why instead of handing out tickets, they’re handing out brochures.

“What we’re trying to do is for the first month hand out pamphlets and let people know about the law because we realize that people are probably used to using their phones while they’re driving so we want to give people an opportunity to get used to not doing that anymore,” McKinney explained.

They’re still routinely stopping drivers, whether they’re breaking the law or not.

“We’ll do traffic safety checks, road checks basically to where we’re handing out the pamphlets before we can find someone violating the law,” he said.

They’ll be giving out information as opposed to a hefty citation.

“Inside the brochure is the actual law itself and it just talks about ways to avoid breaking the law and things of that nature,” McKinney continued.

For travelers from other states passing through, it’s information they may not have known.

“In all fairness, that’s why we want them to have the grace period instead of just getting the ticket right off the bat,” he added.

Milledgeville Police performed traffic stops at a neighborhood check point on Thursday–handing out dozens of brochures to drivers passing through.

The grace period isn’t a state mandate but it is at the discretion of local law enforcement agencies to decide whether they want to do it or not.