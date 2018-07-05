Medical staff reunites couple before husband leaves for hospice

Mary Matthews was in a rehab center and Charles Matthews was going to rehab. But before he went, they had a heartfelt reunion.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – It’s a 63-year long love tale, and the love just keeps on giving. One couple has recently been separated due to their medical conditions.

Charles Matthews has been battling heart failure in the recent weeks. His wife, Mary Matthews hasn’t left his side. That is until she broke her hip and went to rehab.

With Mary in rehab, and doctors sending Charles to hospice care, his heart maybe giving up, but the love inside it isn’t.

“They’ve been married for about 62-years. Mom is from Alberton, dad is from tucker,” their son Tracy Matthews said.

Tracy will tell you Charles and Mary met in high school. Decades after being married, the Matthews are being true to their vows. Through sickness and in health.

Charles is suffering from heart failure. Mary broke her hip from a fall while being by her husband’s side at Coliseum Medical Centers.

“There every day, by his side, wouldn’t leave him, they held hands. She was special,” Ben Kerscher with Coliseum Medical Centers said.

With Mary in rehab for her hip and doctors suggesting Charles go to hospice, there was no way for what could be, one last kiss

“They said along the way, the patient we were transporting, his wife was in a hospital in Monticello, Georgia,” Community Service paramedic Ron Franklin said.

That was until Kerscher, EMS Coordinator Liana Rogers and Franklin all teamed up.

“They didn’t know what the outcome was going to be at the end of his time. As far as whether he’d be able to see her again,” Franklin said.

They arranged for Charles to surprise his wife on the way to hospice.

“My dad entered the hallway there. She said ‘I see that gray head of his. Something’s up. I see him. He’s here,'” Tracy said.

“Hugging and holding each other’s hand. Him on our stretcher and her in a wheelchair, in a cast it, was something out of a movie,” Franklin said.

“We’re all in this business because we want to take care of people and make a difference for folks and that’s not just when they’re hurt or feeling ill,” Rogers said.

“I’ve done things for people and went out my way at times, but nothing that big,” Franklin said.

Tracy says they’re trying to see if there’s anyway if his dad can move from hospice to rehab with his mother.