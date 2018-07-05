Fireworks explosion near Mexico City kills 24, injures 49

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MEXICO CITY — Twenty-four people, including a child, were killed and at least 49 others were injured Thursday when two explosions ripped through fireworks workshops in a town just north of Mexico City.

The dead included four firefighters and two police officers who rushed to the scene after the first explosion, only to be killed by the second blast.

The government of the State of Mexico said in an initial statement that eight people from the town of Tultepec were killed, along with the six emergency personnel and two others who hadn’t yet been identified. The state government later raised the death toll to 24.

The government said first responders were also among the injured. Helicopters took the wounded to several hospitals, and more than 300 police were sent to the scene.

Many residents in the town make a living by fabricating and selling homemade fireworks, and explosions are a regular occurrence. In June, seven people were killed and eight others were injured in a blast in Tultepec.

In December 2016, a massive fire at an open-air fireworks market crowded with holiday shoppers killed several dozen people.