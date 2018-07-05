Facebook post helps Bibb deputies identify fraud suspect

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies say a man used Facebook to get people to fill up their gas tanks with a stolen credit card.

30-year-old Marquis Simmons is accused of using a stolen fleet card from Five Star Automotive Group more than 320 times.

- Advertisement -

He racked up on purchases totaling more than $15,000.

Deputies say Simmons made a post to his friends on Facebook hoping to strike a deal with the card that can only be used for gasoline purchases.

Deputies say, according to the post, Simmons would tell his friends to meet him at the gas station where he would fill their tanks with a credit card. The friend would have to pay him him half the cost of purchase.

Surveillance video and the posts on Facebook led to the Simmons’ arrest.