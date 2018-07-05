Coach’s Corner: Steven Simpson, GMC Bulldogs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The year 2003. That was when the GMC Bulldogs made the playoffs. They haven’t been back since.

“You know, some of our guys weren’t even born the last time we made the playoffs,” said head coach Steven Simpson. “So that’s something they look forward to.”

Simpson is heading into his 6th season as coach for the Bulldogs, after spending the last two years outside of region play. But for 2018, they’re back in it.

“Expectations are higher, our goal is to make the playoffs,” Simpson said. “With the power rankings system, we feel like we got a good a shot as anybody else.”

GMC finished with an identical 4-6 record for 2016 and 2017, and will now play in Region 7 A, Division B along with Lincoln County, Washington-Wilkes, Warren County, Aquinas, Greene County, and Hancock Central.

The Bulldog offense scored only 15 points-per-game and will be returning seven starters, including sophomore quarterback Greyson Hopkins. Hopkins started one game last season.

Defensively, GMC struggled allowing 33 points-per-game. Eight starters will be returning, and will be lead by stalwarts Ramari Lewis and Josiah Cleveland.

First game for the Bulldogs comes on August 17th versus Glascock County.