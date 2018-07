MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In Jones County Alan and Tisha Carr are doing something special. They are raising goats to make all natural goat milk soap and bathing products. They even lease out goats to other people who use the goats to maintain property. Watch the full interview with Tisha Carr and 41NBC News anchor Ty Wilson right here. For more information go to bonecreekfarms.com.