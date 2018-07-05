Another hot day on the way ahead of a weekend cold front

Good Evening!

Hope everyone had a great holiday…and first day back at work. It was a typical summer day in the south with 90’s and scattered storms across Middle Georgia. I know this is going to be hard to believe, but much of the same is on the way for Friday.



Even though Friday will be hot and humid we can look forward to a big change over the weekend! A cold front is currently to our north in the midwest and is aiming for the south.



By Saturday the cold front is forecast to push through the southeast. This front will bring increased shower and storm activity, as well as a much cooler weekend to Middle Georgia. Unfortunately, there won’t be much of a break from the humidity.



The heat comes back next week, so enjoy the rainy weekend with the cooler temperatures.