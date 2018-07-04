'Unknown substance' leaves pair critically ill near scene of U.K. spy attack

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

- Advertisement -

LONDON — British police declared a “major incident” early Wednesday after two people were left critically ill following their suspected exposure to an “unknown substance” just a few miles from the scene of a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter.

Emergency services were twice called to a property in Amesbury, England, where a man, 45, and a woman, 44, were found unconscious Saturday.

Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills updates reporters outside the Bowman Centre in Amesbury, north of Salisbury in southern England, on Wednesday.Geoff Caddick / AFP – Getty Images

In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Wiltshire Police’s deputy chief constable Paul Mills said the pair had “been hospitalized following their potential exposure to an unknown substance.”

Paramedics were called on Saturday morning and “They were called back later the same day, supported by colleagues from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service, following reports a man had also fallen unwell in the same location.”

Mills reiterated an earlier police statement, where authorities said they initially believed pair had taken contaminated heroin or crack cocaine, before investigating whether a different substance may have caused them to collapse.

“However, further testing is now ongoing to establish the substance which led to these patients becoming ill.”

Police on the scene outside Amesbury Baptist Centre as Wiltshire Police declare a major incident after a man and woman were exposed to an unknown substance on July 4, 2018 in Amesbury, England.Jack Taylor / Getty Images

London’s Metropolitan Police had earlier confirmed that counterterrorism officers were involved in the investigation.

Amesbury is seven miles from the town of Salisbury, where former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with military-grade nerve agent Novichok in March. The British government blamed Russia for the attack. Moscow has repeatedly denied any involvement.

Police emphasized that it was unclear whether a crime had been committed in the latest case.

However, they said five locations frequented by the pair around Amesbury and Salisbury were cordoned off as a “precautionary measure” on Wednesday.

In Salisbury, a supported housing complex for the homeless was cordoned off, located 840 feet from Zizzi’s, the restaurant the Skripal’s dined the evening they were poisoned. So too was Queen Elizabeth Gardens — a park just 1,300 feet from the location the Skripals were found collapsed.

Amesbury is located around five miles from Stonehenge, the prehistoric monument visited by more than a million people annually.

Salisbury District Hospital, where the pair are receiving treatment and the Skripals were patients in the aftermath of the March attack, remained open as normal on Wednesday.