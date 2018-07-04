Twiggs Co. Marching Band performs in D.C.

Do you hear that? Twiggs Co. High marching band performed in front of that nation.

WASHINGTON D.C. (41NBC/ WMGT) – The Twiggs County Marching Band is representing all of Georgia during the big Independence Day celebration in Washington D.C.

We caught up with the group last week as they got ready for the big event.

Today, the band marched down Constitution Avenue. They were the only marching band in all of Georgia selected to perform at the nation’s capital for America’s birthday. The students say, this is an experience of a lifetime.

“This was probably the biggest crowd we had. We’ve never been to a national parade. This is our first. There was more people than we realized. We didn’t have any time to rest because there were people everywhere,” Elijah Durham, trombone player, said.

The group of teens made sweet sounds of music for all the nation to hear.

“Glad we got to experience this. I don’t think I would be able to experience something like this at home. It was just a really fun time,” Shaquan Elviee, snare drummer, said.

Little Twiggs County High performed in front of the biggest crowd they ever have been in front of.

“We, out of everybody in Georgia got picked to do this and that’s a great thing,” Elviee said.

Sure, they had some nerves. But they got out there and marched to the beat of their own drum to rep all the Peach State.

“I pushed myself to do great because it was very hot and I was tired, but I knew that we were picked out of a lot of other bands. So I took that into consideration and I kept pushing myself to finish the parade,” Elviee said.

The band director Jerrod Perry says they arrived yesterday and spent a lot of the time sight-seeing. This morning was show time though so they arrived before the parade started to get some practice in.

They will arrive back home tomorrow.