Restaurant Report Card: Kona Ice (Warner Robins)

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s making the rounds across Middle Georgia trying to keep you cool! We met up with the refreshing Kona Ice truck because of its perfect health inspection score.

We found the colorful truck at Central Georgia Technical College (CGTC) when it was pushing 95 degrees outside.

“It’s totally refreshing, how hot it is it cools you off,” a member of the CGTC women’s basketball team said.

The woman who runs the truck, Shereen Shannon, is known by some children around Middle Georgia as “Icey Lady.” She says the best part for her is interacting with all of the kids who love ordering and eating snow-cones.

The best part about the Kona Ice truck, is the perfect health inspection scores! Shereen makes sure she’s wiping things down and keeping everything up to the health inspector’s standards.

“She’s really organized and clean it just tells me she really cares about her business,” a customer said.

We here at 41NBC had fun ordering ourselves and mixing and matching our own flavors.

Kona Ice will come out to any event your hosting whether its a party, reunion, festival, church event, etc.

The Kona Ice truck stationed in Warner Robins and traveling all over Middle Georgia is making the grade this week.

Here are more health inspection scores:

AP’s Hidden Hideaway on Broadway – 99

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts on North Ave. – 93

Olive Garden on Watson Blvd. – 100

The Carriage House on S Langston Circle – 96

Rusty’s on Carroll St. – 91

This Little Piggy on Indian Springs Dr. – 92

Georgia Bob’s on Cane River – 91

Dunkin Donuts/Baskin-Robbins on N Columbia St. – 96

Those are good scores this week!