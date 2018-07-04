REPORT: Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm breaks hand

ATHENS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – University of Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm has broken his non-throwing hand in a lake accident, according to a report by UGA Rivals.

The school has not confirmed the report.

The rising sophomore, who played his high school ball at Houston County, led the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff Championship Game in his first season after taking over for an injured Jacob Eason in the team’s opening game.

He threw for 2,615 yards and 24 touchdowns in 15 games.

It’s not the first time Fromm has made headlines this summer. A fishing lure got caught in his leg back in May, according to a photo he posted on his Instagram story.

The Bulldogs open the 2018 season with a home game September 1 against Austin Peay.