Lane Southern Orchard holds ‘sweet’ 4th of July celebration

By
Joi Dukes
-
0

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Lane Southern Orchards was the place to be earlier for families celebrating 4th of July.

The farm hosted an Independence Day event with face painting, food, rides and more.

- Advertisement -

Hundreds of people came out to celebrate America’s birthday and enjoy a day out on the farm including the Evans family.

“My favorite part probably is the red, white and blue. Those are three epic colors,” said Alexander Evans.

Lane Southern Orchard also made the holiday even sweeter–giving away free peaches.

The event wrapped up around 5:00 pm. If you missed it, you can still head out to Lake Tobesofkee to see Macon-Bibb County’s annual fireworks show.

You Might Also Like