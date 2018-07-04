Lane Southern Orchard holds ‘sweet’ 4th of July celebration

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Lane Southern Orchards was the place to be earlier for families celebrating 4th of July.

The farm hosted an Independence Day event with face painting, food, rides and more.

Hundreds of people came out to celebrate America’s birthday and enjoy a day out on the farm including the Evans family.

“My favorite part probably is the red, white and blue. Those are three epic colors,” said Alexander Evans.

Lane Southern Orchard also made the holiday even sweeter–giving away free peaches.