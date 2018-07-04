Coach’s Corner: Mark Farriba, Stratford Eagles

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mark Farriba returns in his sixth season as head coach of the Stratford Eagles, his 27th season as a football head coach in the state of Georgia.

The Eagles were a prolific bunch in 2017, scoring an impressive 398 points and going 10-2. They started an equally impressive 9-0 before losing their regular season finale to Aquinas.

Once entrenched in the playoffs, the Eagles rolled over Fellowship Christian before losing out to Mount Paran in the quarterfinals. The Eagles offensive juggernaut couldn’t solve the defense of another team called the Eagles, and lost 14-7.

The offense that averaged 33 points per game will be returning four starters, including team leader and quarterback Christian Palmer.

The equally outstanding defense, only allowing 14 points per game, will only be bringing back two starters from 2017. Their big anchor on D, Tobe Umerah, will be plying his trade for the Stanford Cardinal.

The Eagles will be competing in Region 7 A with FPD, Mount de Sales, Tattnall, Twiggs County, and Wilkinson County.

The first game for Stratford will be on August 24th at Savannah County Day, while the first home game will be on August 31st versus George Walton.