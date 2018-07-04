Clerk shot in the back during attempted robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A convenience store clerk was shot during an attempted robbery early Wednesday morning.

Reports say that just before 3 a.m., a suspect walked into the Citgo on Rocky Creek Rd in Macon with a gun. The store clerk, 24-year-old Bhavesh Patel, ran towards the back stockroom.

The suspect shot at the clerk through a closed door. The bullet went through the door’s window and grazed Patel in the back. Patel declined treatment from paramedics, but later rode to the hospital in a personal vehicle. He is currently in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene in a blue 2010-2014 Honda Civic that was missing both front hubcaps. He is described as 6 feet tall and 250 pounds. He was wearing a white V-neck shirt, dark jeans, a black “doo rag” covering his head, and a blue bandana covering his face.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

UPDATE: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is now reporting a second robbery that they believe was carried out by the same suspect.

Just before 4 a.m., a man matching the suspect’s description entered the Waffle House on Riverside Dr.

The suspect jumped over the counter and demanded money from the register. After getting the money, he fled in a blue Honda Civic matching the description from the earlier robbery.

No one was injured during the second incident.