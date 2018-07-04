Animal advocates urging residents to keep pets indoors during fireworks

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Independence Day for most is a reason to celebrate but animal welfare advocates say it’s also a time to take precaution if you’re a pet owner.

With it being one of the noisier holidays, animal shelters across Middle Georgia are preparing for the influx of pets they see year after year that get lost or spooked during 4th of July fireworks. Animal advocates say there’s a way you can avoid it happening to your pet–keep them at home.

“When you lose em’ it’s like your whole world is flipped upside down,” said pet owner Maddie Drake.

For she and most other dog owners, pets are a part of the family.

“I have four dogs. I have a lab and four mutts and they’re my world. We rescued all of them,” she said.

Of course, that also means most holiday celebrations. But Critical Care for Animal Angels Director Regenia Brabham says 4th of July shouldn’t be one of them.

“It’s scary for them especially with the fireworks. To them, it’s like being in a war zone and they don’t understand and they’re going to run,” she explained.

The summer months are one of the most common times of year for pets to get lost–particularly during days leading up to and after the 4th.

“It’s a good holiday for people but as a dog owner, I kind of get worried as it gets a little closer because people start celebrating before the 4th, so we have to get prepared for that,” Drake told 41NBC.

Brabham says with many shelters already full including Critical Care for Animal Angels, they’re urging pet owners to keep their animals out of harm’s way and in doors this evening.

“We really are begging people to bring their pets in tonight because our phones are going to be blowing up tomorrow with lost and found dogs,” she said.

Holidays typically mean fun for the entire family, but for the safety of our furry friends, fireworks shows this holiday are out.

Brabham says if you’re concerned about losing your pet, she recommends you get he or she micro-chipped by a veterinarian. That way you can track them if they ever wander off.

If you are outside today with your dog, make sure your pets are staying hydrated and be sure to check for signs of heat stroke.