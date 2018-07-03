Scattered storms return for the 4th of July holiday

Good evening,

Storms delayed the start of the Independence Day celebration in Warner Robins, but luckily there was a decent break in the storms that allowed the celebration to continue. More pop up showers and storms are possible overnight and into Wednesday.

Wednesday will have on and off thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Expect storms to pop up quickly during the day, so make sure you stay weather aware during your 4th of July celebrations.



Thursday will see more thunderstorm chances as well as temperatures topping out in the upper 80’s and low 90’s once again.



Get most of your outdoor chores done during the week, because it looks like this weekend will be a wet one, as a cold front hovers near Middle Georgia, sparking more showers and storms.